Srikakulam: Minister Seediri Appala Raju felicitates CI for achieving national award

Srikakulam: Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju and his wife Sridevi felicitated Kasibugga Circle Inspector Guggilapu Srinivasa Rao at his camp office in Palasa on Sunday for achieving national award for improvement of QR (quick response) Code based e-beat system. This type of e-beat system is first of its kind in both Telugu-speaking states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Minister and his wife lauded dedicated services of the CI for the police

department. Speaking on the occasion, the CI explained that two apps 'Subhahu Beat' meant for patrolling constables and 'Subhahu Admin' meant for officials to monitor patrolling process every day. These apps are being developed by the Bangalore based IT teams and it was modified and improvised by the Kasibugga Circle Inspector Guggilapu Srinivasa Rao under the guidance and directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar.