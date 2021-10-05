Srikakulam: Mobile teams fan out to vaccinate in Agency areas

Srikakulam: With an aim to speed up the vaccination process in Agency and rural areas of Srikakulam, the district administration has launched mobile vaccination programme.

In this regard, district collector SriKesh B Lathakar inaugurated two vehicles for mobile vaccination with the required medical equipment at Zilla Parishad campus in Srikakulam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector appealed to people to utilise the facility to get vaccine and save themselves from the Covid infection. The State government started the mobile vaccination facility with the help of Care India organisation.

The collector informed that each vehicle has two data entry operators to register details of the people and two medical staff to administer vaccine available.

The mobile vaccination vehicles are meant for Agency and rural areas in the district where vaccination process is poor when compare with other areas collector explained.

He added that the vaccination process is poor in Palakonda and Tekkali revenue divisions where most of the villages are remote.

District medical and health officer Dr K C Chandra Nayak, additional district medical and health officer Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao and others attended.