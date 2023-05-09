Srikakulam: Month-long summer training camps begin at libraries

Srikakulam : Utilise summer vacation properly to acquire knowledge, library department officials told the students here on Monday.

Summer training camps for students on reading of books at different libraries across the district began on Monday. The training camps will be continued till June 8. During the month-long training, reading tips, writing of synopsis while reading, various important books which are required to read and improvement of vocabulary and memory tips would be explained to students at the camps. Speaking at the inaugural function of the training camps at the District Central Library here, secretary V V G S Sankara Rao explained that reading is essential for students which as it will help in their overall development. Regular reading of stories and novels will improve speed and facilitate quick reading and also it will improve vocabulary.

As part of the training camps, creative ideas to develop a story and style of narration of stories will be explained, the secretary said.

Summer training camps were inaugurated at all libraries located at mandal headquarters and libraries attached to the educational institutions. On the occasion, experts of various subjects explained the importance of reading of various books and they expressed serious concern over lacking reading habit and skills among students due to their addiction to mobile phones, television and computers which are harmful for the integrated development of students in all aspects.

Librarians S V Ramana Murthy and M Chandra Sekhar, teachers L Krishna Rao, T Yerramma, S Eswara Rao, students and others attended.