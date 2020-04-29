Srikakulam: One more coronavirus positive case reported

Srikakulam: The district administration on Wednesday declared PN Colony in Srikakulam city as Red Zone as a 29-year-old youth tested positive for coronavirus. The colony consists of Gujaratipeta and Fazulbegpeta areas also. The officials have imposed restrictions on the movement of people in these areas. Essential commodities are being delivered to people in these areas at their doorstep.



The total number of Covid-19 cases rose to five with the youth testing positive. As many as 14 primary contact of the youth were identified and of them seven tested negative.

With this positive case total number of Covid positives rose to five in the district. Seven more samples collected at Tamminaidupeta village near here, DCCB Colony, Hudco Colonies in Srikakulam city in are under the process of being tested.