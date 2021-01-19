Srikakulam: Paddy farmers adopt mechanisation

Srikakulam: Farmers are adopting mechanisation process in Srikakulam district for the last several years particularly regarding paddy cultivation and harvesting.

Paddy crop is being cultivated mainly in kharif season in an extent of 5.25 lakh acres in the district every year.

For harvesting paddy crop, farmers are using reaping machines which is helping them to complete works at a quick pace. They have also been saving money in the process as rent for the machine for one hour is Rs 1,500 including labour. To reap paddy crop in one acre the machine takes two hours time and rent is Rs 3,000.

To reap the paddy crop in one acre in traditional process with the help of domestic animals, two days time is required and labour has to stay and sleep at the thrashing floors during nights, said farmers, Bora Srinivasa Rao and Ch Lakshunnaidu of Chintada village in Amudalavalasa mandal and Gorinta village in Ponduru mandal.

The expenditure on the wages of workers is more than the machine charges as at least four workers are required. The wage for each worker is Rs 400 per day i.e. Rs 1,600 per day for all four workers excluding additional expenditure like tea, tiffins etc, said machine operator Bora Raja Rao of Amudalavalasa.

When compared to the cost of traditional harvesting, reaping with machine is less and it will also help in saving time also.

Shortage of labour also hits the traditional harvest method.

As a result, farmers are not interested to graze domestic animals for cultivation process as machinery is available at every stage from beginning to end like ploughing of field, spreading of seeds, re-plantation, removal of weed in the crop, cutting of crop, shifting and harvesting.