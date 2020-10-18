Srikakulam: Panchayat Raj engineers to stage dharna opposing excess ACB raids

Srikakulam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance and Enforcement wings are targeting us alone and conducting frequent raids on us, accused Panchayat Raj (PR) engineers. The PR Engineers Joint Action Committee (JAC) representatives conducted a meeting here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, PR Engineers JAC representatives S Ramakrishna, K Ch Mahanthi, SVA Poli Naidu, S Sriramulu, J N Patnaik and S Radha Rani said that the government issued a memo with number: 1202/2020 on July 23 provoking ACB and Vigilance wings on PR Engineers alone.

By opposing it, PR engineers staged lunch hour demonstration for three days from October 15 to 17.



On Sunday, the JAC meet decided to stage agitation in front of collector's offices on Monday across the state by opposing excess raids of ACB and Vigilance wings against PR engineers.

They said the PR engineers working at rural areas were facing several problems due to political and local pressures. In this backdrop, large number of complaints were sending by some people due to local differences against the PR engineers. Only on this base, ACB and Vigilance wings are targeting PR engineers.