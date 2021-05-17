Srikakulam: Pathapatnam police promote wearing of double masks

Srikakulam: People of Srikakulam district are slowly adopting the habit of wearing double masks to protect themselves from Covid.

In its second wave, Covid turned severe than the first wave and death toll also has gone up significantly causing fear among people.

As a precautionary measure, scientists, health experts and officials are suggesting the people to wear double masks to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

Now people are started wearing double mask in urban areas in the district and after witnessing it people of semi urban also adopting the same habit of wearing double mask.

Police of Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district are making relentless efforts to create awareness on coronavirus among people. As part of it they produced a short film on importance of wearing double masks in the wake of Covid second wave scare and upload the same to different groups through social media.

Pathapatnam Circle Inspector R Ravi Prasad prepared content for the short film and his staff assisted him. Previously, Pathapatnam circle police created awareness among women on Disha app and also on importance of maintaining social distance in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic through short films.

"As part of our social responsibility, we are producing these short films with the support of our higher officials," said Circle Inspector Ravi Prasad. Double mask will provide 95 per cent protection from the virus, District Medical and Health Officer K C Chandra Naik explained.