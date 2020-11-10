Srikakulam police adopt novel methods to serve people

Srikakulam: Srikakulam district police are adopting transparent measures in policing to prevent crimes and road accidents.

SP Amith Bardhar has been implementing novel methods to serve people better and to gain the hearts of the common people. Under the guidance of SP Amith Bardhar, Kasibugga Circle Inspector G Srinivasa Rao improved QR (quick response) code based e-beat system. This system is meant for effective patrolling, policing with an aim to prevent crimes, offences and road accidents.

For this achievement, the SP secured 'India police virtual summit and award- 2020'. The award was announced by the Raksha Shakthi University, which is recognised by the Central government. As part of prevention of various offences, the SP launched 'Lurking beats' at crime-prone areas across the district. In the wake of increase in number of offences relating to house-breaking at locked

houses, the SP strictly implemented Locked Houses Monitoring System (LHMS) by activating visual policing.

Road accidents are increasing in number particularly in the early hours as drivers are tired due to lack of sleep and the roads are coverd with mist. To prevent these accidents, 'face wash' for drivers started at all national highways and state highway road junctions across the district.

Police also launched exercise for repair of roads Mogilipuram, Kosnagipuram, Rattakanna and Kottaguda in Pathapatnam, Kasibugga and Itchapuram circles in the district which were damaged due to rains.

In recent past social media is being played active role but fake news also being circulated among people through social media groups. To prevent it SP, Amith Bardhar launched steps to create awareness among people through 'Say no to fake news' campaign. To achieve communal harmony among people, the SP appointed peace committees and conducted sensitization activities with the elders of all religions across the district.