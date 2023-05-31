Srikakulam: Politics over holding birth anniversary fete of former MP

Srikakulam: The centenary birth anniversary celebration of former MP and Congress party senior leader, late Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao is caught in the grip of politics.

Recently YSRCP government announced to celebrate it as official event.

Rajagopala Rao was elected as MP from Srikakulam parliamentary constituency six times on Congress party ticket. He had done a lot to the district by getting irrigation projects, sugar factory at Amadalavalasa and roads to improve connectivity across the district.

In recognition of his services, State government announced his 100 birth anniversary celebrations as official event. On Tuesda, Boddepalli’s statue was unveiled by Assembly

Speaker, T Sitaram, minister, D Prasada Rao at Kottaroad junction near Srikakulam.

The main aim of the ruling YSRCP government to hold the celebrations as official event is to win the hearts of Kalinga caste people and to protect community vote bank. Opposition TDP also decided to celebrate Boddepalli’s 100th birth anniversary celebrations by garlanding his statue at Kottaroad junction near Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP are trying to protect its vote bank among Kalinga caste by utilising name and fame of the Boddepalli RajaGopala Rao by celebrating his 100th birth anniversary celebrations.