Srikakulam: Postal ballot facility extended for 2 more days

Srikakulam: Postal ballot facility has been extended for two more days – May 7 and 8 for the employees who have been appointed for election duties, said District Election Officer and Collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon.

In a press release here on Monday, he pointed out that most of the eligible employees who are engaged in election duties have not utilised their postal ballot facility.

In this backdrop, the Election Commission has provided an opportunity to the employees engaged in election duties to cast their votes for another two days.

The employees can exercise their franchise through postal ballot facility at the election returning officer’s office premises in their respective Assembly constituency headquarters from 9 am to 5 pm for the two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, the District Election Officer and Collector added.