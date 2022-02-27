Srikakulam: Pulse polio drive today

Srikakulam: The national intensified pulse polio campaign, aimed at administering polio oral drops to children aged up to five years will be taken up on Sunday, said district medical and health officer (DM and HO), B Jagannadha Rao.

In a press conference here on Saturday, the DMHO said that a total 2,33,683 children have been identified for polio drops across the district. The drive will start at 7 am.

A total of 1,634 medical teams have been deployed in the district for effective administration. The teams will cover urban, rural and agency areas all day, the DMHO added. In the wake of Covid-19 third wave, medical teams have been instructed to follow precautionary norms.