Srikakulam: Sarpanch candidate lost election, wins hearts

Srikakulam: A sarpanch candidate, who lost the seat with a margin of a single vote in the gram panchayat poll in February has fulfilled the promise he made to a family.

Pedada Sriram, an advocate of Davalapeta village in G Sigadam mandal contested in gram panchayat elections. During the election campaign, he heard woes Kadagana Ramudu, who was residing outskirts of the village along with his family.

Ramudu along with his wife and four daughters, who are physically and mentally challenged, were living in a small hut Ramudu is living along with his wife and four daughters and all the daughters are physically and mentally challenged in a small hut in a gramakantam site.

Sriram fulfilled his promised that he made to the Ramudu's family. He constructed a house for them by spending Rs 3 lakh from his own pocket and handed over the keys to the family on Monday.