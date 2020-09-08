Srikakulam: SEB begins probe into illegal sale of sand to private persons

Srikakulam: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has launched investigation on sale of sand allegedly to private persons by the transport contractors in the district.



As per the State government's sand policy, AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has entered into an agreement with transport contractors to carry sand from the river to sand stock point through heavy vehicles. APMDC has agreed to pay Rs 4.30 paisa per kilometre for one tonnne of sand to transport contractors.

Sand is available at different reaches in both Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in Srikakulam district. In Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, sand is not available to cater to the needs. To overcome it government decided to carry sand from Srikakulam to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

The APMDC identified stock points at Bhimili and Mudasarlova areas in Visakhapatnam and Bobbili in Vizianagaram district. As per the agreement, transport contractors duty is to carry sand from the sand ramp to stock point.

For this purpose the transport contractors engaged heavy vehicles from different persons.

But the transport contractors failed to carry the sand to their allotted stock point and on the way they allegedly sold it to private persons. They also managed the outsourced staff at the stock points to register as the sand was deposited there by preparing fake receipts which came to light after complaints received by the SEB from various official sources.

The SEB officials preliminarily estimated that Rs 50 lakh worth sand was sold by the transport contractors illegally to private persons in a span of 15 days in the month of August. Now the SEB officials are investigating to collect evidence and to establish role of APMDC staff at sand reaches in the rivers and outsourced employees at sand stock points.

"We have provided details regarding sand reaches and stock points to the SEB officials for evidence purpose," said Mines and Geology Deputy Director (DD) P Surya Chandra Rao who is also working as district sand officer (DSO) on full additional charge (FAC) basis for the APMDC.