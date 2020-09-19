Srikakulam: Set up Rythu Bazaars, cold storage units

Srikakulam: Agricultural Market Committees (AMCs) in the State need to find ways to improve revenue earning sources, suggested AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.



He presided over the first general body meeting of the newly appointed AMC executive body at Ponduru on Friday. As local MLA Sitaram organised the meeting as its honorary chairman.

On the occasion, he suggested to the executive body members to identify revenue earning sources and government will also extend the required funds.

The Speaker suggested starting Rythu Bazaars, cold storage units and agricultural products processing units etc within the premises of the AMC as it is having 27 acres extent of land at Ponduru.

Most of the AMCs across the State are having more than 10 acres extent of land in which different revenue generating projects can be started, he pointed out.

To provide basic amenities at the AMCs, the government will provide its support, the Speaker assured. Personally he said he would extend support for the development of AMCs in the State. Ponduru AMC chairman Badana Suneel Kumar explained the proposals pertaining to the revenue earning projects planned at the AMC campus.

Prior to it, APLA Speaker laid foundation stone for integrated drainage works and CC road at Ponduru mandal centre which were sanctioned under the 14th Finance Commission funds. On the occasion, he asked officials and local people to utilise government funds for the development works as the YSRCP government is committed to provide basic facilities like roads, drains, water supply etc.

YSRCP youth wing state general secretary, Tammineni Venkata Srirama Chiranjivi Nag alias Nani, Amudalavalasa segment YSRCP leaders and officials attended.