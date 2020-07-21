Srikakulam soldier dies at Kargil while defusing bombs

Srikakulam: An army soldier from Srikakulam died near Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir while disposing of bombs. According to information, Laveti Uma Mahesh, 37, of Balaga in Srikakulam city suffered serious injuries when a bomb exploded while soldiers were defusing them. He later succumbed while being treated at a military hospital. The family received information on late on Sunday night from the army officials. The deceased is survived by wife and two daughters.

