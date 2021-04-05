Srikakulam: Special drive launched to educate people on traffic rules

Srikakulam: Traffic police launched special drive in and around Srikakulam city to prevent violation of traffic rules and to educate people on the need to wear masks following the spread of the second wave of coronavirus.

Police mainly focused on educating students who are triple riding on bikes ignoring traffic rules. They created awareness among people on road safety rules which include wearing helmets, wearing seat belt during four-wheeler journey, avoiding speaking on cell phone while driving, against riding of bikes or vehicles without licences or after expiry of licence, riding and against driving bikes and four-wheelers without insurance.

They also pointed out violation of rules by auto-rickshaw drivers like overloading the vehicles and using of sound system while driving etc.

Every Sunday and on holidays, minors are coming on roads rampantly in and around Srikakulam city which is posing threat to road safety and to catch the minors the police launched the special drive. So far the police caught 55 minors in Srikakulam city and conducted counseling to them in the presence of their parents.

In addition, the police are also creating awareness among people on the need to wear face masks in the wake of the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

Police stopped the persons who failed to wear the masks and counselled them on the importance of wearing masks. They are also imposing fines on those coming out of their homes without wearing masks. Traffic police imposed fines on 1199 persons.

"We are trying to create awareness among people on road safety, importance of traffic rules and necessity of wearing face mask and imposing penalty if the people are negligent on observing safety rules," explained Srikakulam traffic DSP, Ch G V Prasad Rao.