Srikakulam: State government keen on imparting quality education says Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Srikakulam: YSRCP government in the State is committed for improvement of quality of education and infrastructural facilities, said State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram here on Monday.

He attended the video-conference at the Collector's office at Srikakulam on Monday through which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for the academic year 2020-2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker explained that total 67,567 students in the district were getting benefit under the scheme and the amount has been deposited in the bank accounts of the mothers of the students. Sitaram described Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme as a novel scheme introduced by the Chief Minister.

Out of total 67,567 students, 55,881 belong to BC category, 6,017 to SCs, 2,596 students to ST category, 1,915 students to EBC category, 154 to Muslims, 15 Christians and 989 fall under Kapu quota. Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju and officials of various departments were present.