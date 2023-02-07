Srikakulam: Stop issuing ST certificates to non-tribes says ASP Leaders

Srikakulam: The Aadivaasi Samkshema Parishath (ASP) leaders demanded on Monday that the issuing of ST certificates to non-tribes should be stopped in the district.

They registered their grievance with District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar at the weekly Spandana programme here. The ASP leaders V Yogi, S Chukka Rao, G Ramana and Ch Bhaskar alleged that tahsildars were issuing ST certificates to the people belonging to Benthu Oriyas and Vaddi communities.

They further explained that previously government cancelled the certificates which were issued to people representing these two castes. They have pointed out that inquiry was going on into the issuing of ST certificates to non-tribes and the Central and State governments appointed several commissions in this regard.

While these panels are yet to submit their reports, revenue officials were issuing ST certificates to non-tribes by violating rules and regulations, they alleged.

The ASP leaders demanded stringent action against the revenue officials who violated the rules and issued ST certificates to non-tribes. They also explained that they will file writ petition before the High Court to prevent issuing of ST certificates to non-tribes.

On receiving the representation from the Aadivaasi Samkshema Parishath, the District Collector assured to pass directions to the revenue officials to stop issuing of ST certificates to non-tribes.