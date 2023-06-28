Srikakulam: STU cries foul over transfers

Srikakulam: Even though the state government is making efforts to revamp Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, the department officials and some of teachers’ unions are yet to change their callous attitude, thus defeating the very purpose of initiating reforms.

State Teachers’ Union (STU) leaders unearthed the anomalies in transfers and lodged complaint with the joint collector M Naveen. The STU leaders, P Prabhakar Rao, S Ramanamma, and D Siva Jyothi said that District Educational Officer (DEO) deliberately allotted another teacher post in addition to existing post at Upper Primary School in Veerabhadrapuram village in Palasa mandal.

Only two students are studying in this school, one in Class-II and two in Class-III and these three students are the children of mid-day meal workers and local anganwadi staff. One teacher is already working and another teacher was transferred here.

In a primary school at Guppedupeta in Polaki Mandal a total number of students are 52 but here only single teacher is allotted which is quite irrational and shows negligent attitude of the district educational officer (DEO) and his subordinates. In these two cases, officials deliberately violated re-apportionment of teachers.

The DEO didn’t consider medical preference of 12 teachers even after it was approved by the district collector which shows clear insubordination. The DEO also conducted manual counselling for six social teachers due to which 250 senior teachers lost their opportunity. “We are strongly opposing the negligent attitude of DEO for deliberate violation of rules in transfers and if it is not rectified we will launch legal battle against him,” STU leaders warned.