Srikakulam: Students demand reopening of hostels

Srikakulam: Students of government degree and junior colleges are demanding opening of hostels. In the wake of relaxation of Covid lockdown, classes started for colleges in November 2020. Since then students are attending classes.

Due to the closure of hostels, students are facing severe trouble to get food and unable to bear expenses while eating outside. In Srikakulam district headquarters, Government Junior College students' strength is 1,000 for science and arts groups in both years.

Of them, 700 students require hostel as they are attending classes from faraway villages.

At Government Degree College, more than 1,000 students require hostel facility as they also come from different places in the district.

Students are showing interest to study at Government Junior College and Degree College at Srikakulam district head quarters where there are more facilities which would help them to improve their knowledge and skills.

Due to the closure of hostel, students are spending huge money to stay in rented rooms and to eat outside food, said Students Federation of India (SFI) Srikakulam district secretary K Raju.

When contacted, Government Degree College Principal Y Lakshmi said that the welfare officers informed that the hostels would be opened soon.