Srikakulam: Sugarcane cultivation turns bitter for farmers

Srikakulam: Farmers are feeling bitter over cultivation of sugarcane crop in the state particularly in north coastal AP districts Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram (Manyam). Main reason for farmers' disappointment is increasing investments for cultivation, harvesting and transporting of the crop. For cultivation of sugarcane crop an amount of Rs 15, 000 per one acre is required.

In addition, harvesting of sugarcane plants and transporting the same to sugar factory is an additional burden to farmers. Previously, farmers of north coastal AP were engaging workers from Tuni and its surrounding areas in East Godavari district for the purpose of harvesting of sugarcane. As now there is scarcity of skilled workers from Tuni area, farmers are depending on local workers to overcome the problem. Wages for cutting of sugarcane crop has been increased to Rs 22,000 per acre. Transportation of sugarcane produce up to sugar factory premises from the field is also an additional burden on farmers and for this purpose farmers have to pay another

Rs 7, 000 for per acre produce. Expected produce for acre on an average is 25 tonnes. Total investment till reaching the produce at the premises of the sugar factory is Rs 44, 000. As per government announced price for per tonne sugarcane is Rs 2,980 average and expected quantity of yield for per acre is 20 tonnes. A farmer can earn Rs 59, 600 by

cultivating sugarcane crop in one-acre extent of land if all the circumstances are favourable. After deduction of investment Rs 44,000 from the total earning Rs 59,600 profit remained for the farmer is Rs 15,600 for acre.

"Now a days, most of the farmers are eyeing short duration crops like millets, irrigated cry crops like maize which can be cultivated thrice in a year, deputy commissioner for sugarcane cultivation and monitoring for north coastal AP districts, GVV Satyanarayana told The Hans India.