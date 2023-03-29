Srikakulam: Tamarind farmers being exploited by middlemen

Srikakulam: Tamarind farmers are being exploited by middlemen in agency and tribal areas in Srikakulam district. Tamarind yields are harvested from last week of February in agency areas.

Farmers are growing Tamarind trees in Pathapatnam, Kotturu, Mandasa, Meliaputti, Palasa, Nandigam, Saravakota, Burga and other mandals.

The average price for Tamarind seed is Rs 60 and Rs 70 in open market in urban, semi-urban and rural areas in the district based on the quality. But, the middlemen are paying Rs 25 and Rs 30 per kg to farmers in agency areas. Farmers are unable to get sufficient price for their produce and customers are also unable to save their money.

Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC) is having 32 depots in Srikakulam agency to procure different products from tribes by paying reasonable price. GCC is set up to create awareness among tribes over market facilities to their products and to prevent involvement of middlemen. But due to passive role of GCC, tribes are unable to trust GCC procurement and depending on middlemen.

"GCC's duty is to procure different products from tribes through its stock points and depots during suitable season which is not happening here and farmers are inevitably depending on middlemen," said tribal farmers' union leaders, S Mukhalingam and V Krishna Rao.