Srikakulam: Temples decked up for Maha Sivaratri

Srikakulam: All the famous Shiv templesin the district have been decked up for celebrating Maha Sivaratri festival which falls on Tuesday.

The concerned authorities of Sri Mukhalingam in Jalumuru mandal, Sangam in Vagara mandal, Ravivalasa in Tekkali mandal and Umarudra Koteswara Swamy temple made elaborate arrangements to meet the needs of the pilgrims.

Police officials have made all arrangements for parking of vehicles and to clear traffic rush. Endowment officials request the devotees to follow Covid-19 restrictions strictly to avoid further health consequences. APSRTC decided to ply 60 special bus services including existing services to all the noted Shiva temples from Srikakulam, Palasa, Palakonda and Tekkali depots.