Srikakulam to see contest as independent fails to withdraw

Srikakulam: Contest has become inevitable for local bodies' constituency MLC elections in Srikakulam district as YSRCP ministers and senior leaders have failed to make an independent candidate to withdraw his nomination. TDP leader and former member of Zilla Parishad Territorial.

Constituency (ZPTC) from Bujra mandal Aanepu RamaKrishna is in the contest. He belongs to TurpuKapu caste and is also being supported by the same caste leaders of both ruling YSRCP and TDP. For local bodies constituency, ZPTC members, MPTCs and municipal councilors are voters and no scope for issuing a whip to voters on the party basis.

Former deputy CM and YSRCP district president Dharmana Krishna Das and his younger brother and minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, YSRCP regional coordinator and minister for education Botcha Satyannarayana have reportedly made several efforts to put pressure on independent candidate Rama Krishna to withdraw his nomination but to no avail. He reportedly went to undisclosed location for the last two days and last date for withdrawal of nominations concluded on Monday.

Leaders from TurpuKapu caste, Mentada Venkata Padmavathi, Dola JaganMohan Rao, Mamidi Srikanth and Meesala Neelakantam Naidu tried to get the ticket but the YSRCP high command disappointed them by announcing Narthu Rama Rao as its candidate. As a result Turpu Kapu leaders expressed dissent and supported TDP leader Rama Krishna. Now tough fight is expected between YSRCP official candidate Narthu Rama Rao and independent candidate Aanepu Rama Krishna.



