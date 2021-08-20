Srikakulam: Traffic police remove speakers from autos

Srikakulam: To prevent the noise pollution roads, the traffic police launched a special drive in Srikakulam on Friday.

As the police received series of complaints from various section of people on use of loudspeakers by auto drivers while driving and creating nuisance on roads, SP Amith Bardhar and traffic DSP Ch G V Prasada Rao directed the police to conduct checking and remove loudspeakers from autos. The traffic police team led by sub-inspector N Laxman conducted massive checking and removed sound boxes from many autos across the city. The police counselled the auto drivers on how their speakers are creating nuisance to others, what kind of offence it is and legal consequences that they will face if they continue to do so. They warned stringent action against them if the repeat it. They also gathered the details of the auto drivers and the vehicle information for further investigation.