Srikakulam: Training camp held for doctors on children’s diseases

Srikakulam: District medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr B Meenakshi and other senior medical officers conducted a training camp for the doctors and medical staff working at primary health centres (PHC) on children’s diseases here on Tuesday. The main aim of the camp is to identify four types of defects among children at an early age and early stage of the problems which are normally found among children by birth.

After identification. proper treatment is essential to prevent mental, physical and other disabilities among children.

These children found to be suffering from these defects would be treated under special care as part of Rastriya Bala Swastha programme.