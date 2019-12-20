Srikakulam: UDF hails CM move on equal development

Srikakulam: The representatives of Uttarandhra Development Forum (UDF) alleged that the development was totally neglected in three districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam of Uttarandhra.

The representatives organised the first meeting of UDF here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, they charged that successive governments have been neglecting Uttarandhra development for the last 70 years. Except district headquarters, no development witnessed in these three districts, they stated.

As a result of under development, people were migrating from these districts in search of livelihood, they pointed out. The UDF representatives expressed happiness over the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement that all regions in the state would get equal development. On the occasion, they elected a new body for UDF.

The following are new office-bearers: B Palguna Rao--president, Ch Laxmana Rao-general secretary, K Malleswara Rao-vice-president, K Nagaraju-secretary, S Bhagavandas-treasurer and A Umamaheswara Rao, K Ramarao, G Mohanrao-- advisors. The new body members announced that they will be committed to the development of Uttarandhra.