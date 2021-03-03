Srikakulam: Unfavourable weather conditions affect cashew, mango yields

Srikakulam: Mango and cashew yields will fall considerably in the district this year due to thick mist every day. Due to the adverse climatic conditions, mango and cashew crops were affected at flowering stage.



Every day during early hours thick fog is witnessed in all mandals across the district and as a result mango and cashew flowers are getting damaged at early stage which will affect the yields considerably in coming summer. As a result cost of the mango and cashew will increase exorbitantly.

Cashew gardens are being raised by farmers in 11 mandals, Kanchili, Sompeta, Kaviti, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Tekkali, Kotabommali, Nandigam, Meliaputti and Sitampeta in the district. Mangoes are being cultivated by farmers in considerable extent in Rajam, Santhakaviti, Palakonda, Regidi, Ranastalam, Laveru, Etcherla, G.Sigadam, Ponduru, Amudalavalasa, Srikakulam rural, Kotturu, Bhamini, Jalumuru, Polaki and Narasannapeta mandals across the district.

Sompeta, Palasa and Tekkali divisions are noted for cashew crop in the district and Palakonda, Rajam, Amudalavalasa divisions are noted for mango crops. Both the mango and cashew farmers express concern over current adverse climatic conditions in the district. "At flowering stage morning sun light is essential for mango and cashew crops for good yields but due to thick mist every day in the morning hours, these crops were damaged considerably," horticulture assistant directors for Srikakulam and Tekkali divisions, P Laxmi Prasada Rao and R Prasada Rao explained.

Due to the current adverse climatic conditions, yields may fall considerably this year for both mango and cashew crops in the district, the officials explained. Due to fog every day mango tree flowers got damaged in our garden and yields will definitely fall this year, said mango farmer, P Ravi of Ragolu village in Srikakulam rural mandal.