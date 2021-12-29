Srikakulam: Villagers suffer from kidney ailments, high fluoride content in water suspected

Srikakulam: Kottamaradikota village in Meliapatti mandal which hosts a total of 125 families, is facing rampant increase in kidney disease.: In the last five years, as many as 14 people, most of them were below 50 years of age, succumbed to chronic kidney disease and around 20 people were diagnosed with the early stages of kidney disease and all these people are under 40 year of age.

With the increasing rate of kidney disorder in the village, the drinking water's role is suspected as the prime cause of the disorder among the villagers.

In potable water, fluoride is allowed up to 15 milli grams per litre but the water in this village has a fluoride content between 25 mg to 50 mg per litre.

Earlier, to provide safe drinking water to the villagers, an integrated water scheme was proposed but the villagers are still waiting for potable water under the scheme. Speaking to the Hans Indian, Kottamaradikota sarpanch said, "We have submitted number of pleas to officials concerned to arrange a medical camp in our village to prevent disease and to establish actual reasons but there is no use."

Chapara primary health centre (PHC) medical officer G Ganapati Rao said that they explained the severity of the disease in the village to the district level officials. He added that they are going to arrange medical camp soon examine villagers and provide required treatment.

Rural Water Supply (RWS) assistant engineer R Kalyan explained that they have collected water sample from the borewells and wells in the village and sent them for analysis. He added that they are waiting for the report.

District medical and health officer Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao said that they are taking measures to arrange medical camp with expert doctors.