Srikakulam: Women safety top priority, says SP Amith Bhardhar

Srikakulam: Disha police wing personnel can reach the spot in no time when they receive complaints with the 35 new motorcycles and two vehicles allotted to the district, said district SP Amith Bhardhar.

Launching the new vehicles allotted for investigation and counselling purpose here on Monday, the SP said that safety of women was the top priority for the district police.

He appealed to women to call police by dialling 100 and 112 emergency numbers to get help whenever they were in trouble and crisis.

The state government brought stringent laws for women's safety and women in crisis need to make use of them to get justice through these laws, he added.

Later, police conducted rally from Government Degree College (for men) to Disha police station at collector's office road in the city. On the occasion, they created awareness among women on Disha Act and other special protections for women introduced by the government.