Srikakulam: World Humanitarian Day observed

Srikakulam: Public awareness forum (PAF) observed World Humanitarian Day (WHD) in Srikakulam on Wednesday.



The WHD was earlier being observed on August 19 every year by a few countries since 2003 when 22 people were killed in Bagdad city in Iraq in a bomb attack.

However, later in 2009, the United Nations Organisation (UNO) General Assembly officially declared August 19 as the day for WHD.

Speaking at the event, PAF founder K Appala Naidu opined that this day needs to be dedicated for the services of the film actor Sonu Sood.

He pointed out that Sood was serving the poor and needy people during the period of the Covid pandemic. The Bollywood actor showed humanity to fellow human beings who were in need at the time of lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.