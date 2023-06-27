  • Menu
Srikakulam: YSRCP activists from 300 families join TDP

MP K Rammohan Naidu (right) welcoming YSRCP activists into the TDP in Srikakulam on Monday. Former Pathapatnam TDP MLA K Venkata Ramana (middle) is also seen.
Highlights

MP K Rammohan Naidu says that more number of YSRCP activists will join the TDP in the coming days

SRIKAKULAM: Total 300 families which were loyal to YSRCP in Metturu and Irapadu villages in Kotturu mandal joined the TDP here on Monday.

They joined in the TDP in presence of Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and former Pathapatnam MLA and TDP leader Kalamata Venkata Ramana.

On the occasion, the MP and former MLA invited the YSRCP activists into the TDP. Kotturu mandal is under Pathapatnam Assembly constituency and these families are vexed with the dictatorial attitude of local YSRCP MLA R Shanthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rammohan Naidu said that during the last one year, a number of YSRCP loyalist families have been joining the TDP leaving the ruling party due its leaders’ dictatorial attitude.

He predicted that in the coming days more number of YSRCP activists would join the TDP.

