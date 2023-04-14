Srikakulam : YSRCP leaders laud CM's decision

Srikakulam : Enumeration of population of all 189 backward class (BC) communities in the state is a good initiative said YSRCP district leaders A Suri Babu, P Srinu, A Prasad, U Nagaraju, A Ramesh and others.

In a press conference at YSRCP district office here on Thursday, the leaders said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to enumerate caste wise population of various BC communities in the state.

Previously, the AP state Assembly appealed to Central government to start enumeration of BC communities' population across the nation. Bihar, Punjab and Odisha states have initiated steps to enumerate BC communities' population in their respective states so far, they said.

The state government decided to conduct enumeration of all total 189 BC Communities population in the state. The CM Jagan Mohan Reddy assigned duties to minister for BC welfare, Ch Venugopala Krishna and decided to constitute a team to study adopted modes of Bihar, Punjab and Odisha states to enumerate population of BCs.

The CM's decision will be helpful to BCs in the state to get more benefits through the government. He is also committed for the development of BCs in all aspects.