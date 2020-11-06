Srikakulam: YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao to begin 10-day padayatra today

Srikakulam: YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao will start padayatra in his Assembly segment from Friday onwards. As part of it, the MLA conducted a preparatory meeting with the party leaders and cadres here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA explained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started Praja Sankalpa Yatra three years ago on November 6 to know people's issues and to mark it, padayatra to be conducted in the Srikakulam Assembly segment.

The 10-day padayatra will cover all major villages in the Assembly segment. The MLA directed the party cadres to prepare list of issues in their villages which are pending at different levels. Zilla Parishad former chairman Y V Surya Narayana, municipality former chairperson M V Padma Vathi, YSRCP leaders D Rammanohar Naidu, G Lokanadham, S Vykunta Rao, M Tatababu, Ch Srinivasa Rao, M Krishna, K L Prasad, M Ravi, Dr P Maheswara Rao and T Kameswari participated in the meeting.