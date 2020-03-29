Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy to distribute sanitisers free of cost

Tirupati: YSRCP MLA Biyapu Madhusudhan Reddy plans to distribute sanitisers to all the residents in Srikalahasti town.

The MLA said that he decided to provide the sanitsers to all households in the town to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease after finding the Covid-19 case in thetown.

Efforts are on to provide sanitisers free of cost to other places in Srikalahasti constitueny, he said. He urged the people to strictly adhere to social distancing and avoid to come out their homes during the lock down period to check the spread of thedeadly disease. It may be noted here that, Chandragiri MLA and Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a few days ago, distributed sanitisers free of cost to all the residents in his constituency.