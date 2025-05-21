Srikalahasti MLA unveils statues of Phule, Ambedkar

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy unveiled the statues of social reformers Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Peddakanaparthi village, Thottambedu mandal on Tuesday. Former Minister Parasa Rathnam and BJP senior leader Kola Anand and others took part in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the teachings and ideals of Ambedkar and Phule must continue to inspire everyone. The society should rise above caste and religious differences to live in unity and harmony. He also inaugurated a new RO drinking water plant in Peddakannali Panchayat ST Colony. It was established with CSR funds by Green Panel.

Later, MLA Sudhir Reddy also reviewed the success of mini-Mahanadu meetings organised at the constituency, mandal, and booth levels. He said that hundreds of party leaders and activists actively participated in these meetings, where local issues were discussed, and party strategies were reinforced. The MLA also reviewed developmental activities carried out during the past 11 months of his tenure. These include road development, street lighting, drinking water solutions, and local welfare initiatives. He announced that a white paper detailing all development works will be released on June 12, offering transparency and accountability to the public.