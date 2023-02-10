Srikalahasti temple chairman meets YS Jagan, invites him for Mahashivratri Brahmotsavam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was met by MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy, Srikalahasti Temple Trust Board Chairman Trust Board Taraka Srinivasulu and EO Sagar Babu on Friday at the camp office in Tadepalli.

The CM was invited to the Mahashivratri Brahmotsavam of Srikalahasti Swamy.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister receive blessings from the priests and Teerdha Prasadams and Seshavastras.

Mahashivratri Brahmotsavam will be held from 13th to 26th of this month at Srikalahasti.