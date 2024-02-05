Srikalahasti temple to have 3-layered security

Tirupati: Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu reviewed the security aspects of the temple with temple officials and security personnel on Sunday. He said that steps will be taken to provide three-layered security in the devasthanam round-the-clock.

Floodlights will be arranged on top of the temple for surveillance during nights. Watch towers will be set up at four Gopurams on four sides of the temple where the security staff will be on duty round the clock.

For better communication between the security staff, another 30 walkie-talkies will be provided. Fencing will be made on the east wall of Supadha mandapam and shops. which are not in use at third gate, will be removed. More CC cameras will be installed inside the temple premises and the number of security personnel is to be increased after discussion with Tirupati SP. The chairman took note of the suggestions and problems of security staff, engineering staff and other officials.

Temple assistant commissioner Mallikarjuna Prasad, CSO Nagabhushanam, Engineering staff AE Siva Kishore, Security in-charge Mani, STF, home guards and others attended the meeting.