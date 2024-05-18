Tech-led Creativity Takes Center Stage at Pearl Academy’s Portfolio 2024

This year, the event was based on the theme of ‘Tech Nomads’, inspired by the fact that digital natives are like wanderers in the virtual world, seamlessly transitioning from one online space to another. The projects on display were an interesting blend of technology and creativity. The event was graced by industry stalwarts and distinguished alumni, alongside notable attendees such as Ms. Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy; Dr. Sanyogita Chadha, Regional Campus Director, Pearl Academy, Bengaluru; Antonio Maurizio Grioli, Dean, Fashion, Business and Interiors, and CB Arun, Dean, Communication Design, Film, and Gaming. Digital creator and gaming influencer Shashidhar M.R. and fashion influencer Shalini Chopra attended the event, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere.

Pearl Academy recently strengthened its long-standing partnership with FDCI, offering co-certification for short-term courses, and masterclasses by top Indian fashion designers, providing students with invaluable learning experiences and firsthand exposure to the industry. The FDCI collaboration also gives students the opportunity to showcase their work at Lakme Fashion Week and India Couture Week.

In addition to the captivating displays, Portfolio 2024 witnessed curated workshops, a fashion show, and thought-provoking deliberations, fostering dialogue and exchange among creative aspirants.

Students, with the help of CLO 3D software, worked on some interesting fashion design projects that provide virtual, true-to-life garment visualisation with cutting-edge simulation technologies. Another project by Animation Design students called ‘Head Hunter’ displayed how a character is visualised and a 3D clay model is created.

Other innovative projects encompassed an art exhibition in metaverse, short films employing technologies such as Unreal Engine, Meta Humans, and AI Voice Cloning, alongside immersive virtual reality experiences and dynamic game design with reality manipulation. Students also collaborated with Snapchat and Outhouse Jewellery for a project to create a cutting-edge brand filter. Now Live on Snapchat, their creation stands as a testament to the transformative power of interdisciplinary collaboration and forward-thinking design.

These projects not only showcased ingenuity but also highlighted the transformative power of technology in shaping creative expressions.

Lauding the sheer talent and hard work of the students, Ms. Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy, said “With Portfolio 2024, we celebrate the creative endeavours of our students, where they showcased the valuable impact of technology on the future of design and innovation through their works. The annual event encapsulates the essence of our institution — where imagination meets industry and every project tells a story of passion, ingenuity, and a deep understanding of the world we live in. Portfolio 2024 is not just a showcase; it’s a testament to the transformative power of creativity and the enduring spirit of exploration. Together, we shape the future, one inspired idea at a time.”