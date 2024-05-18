Canada's Intelligence Agency Warns TikTok Users Against Data Concerns

The head of Canada's security intelligence agency, David Vigneault, has cautioned Canadians about using TikTok, emphasizing that user data might be accessible to the Chinese government. In an upcoming interview with CBC News, Vigneault, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), expressed concerns over China's strategy to gather personal information globally.

Vigneault highlighted that China employs advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, leveraging large computer farms to process vast amounts of data. He stated, "There is a very clear strategy on the part of the government of China to acquire personal information from around the world."

Vigneault added, "They're using big data analytics, they have amazing computer farms crunching the data, they are developing artificial intelligence ... based on using this data."

These concerns align with ongoing efforts in the United States to regulate or potentially ban TikTok. In April, the U.S. Congress passed a bill that would ban TikTok unless it separates from its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance. TikTok responded by suing the U.S. government in May, claiming the ban is unconstitutional.

TikTok has asserted that its staff in China cannot access data from users in the U.S. and Europe. To address these concerns, the company launched two major restructuring initiatives, Project Texas and Project Clover, to segregate user data from China. In the U.S., user data is stored within Oracle's cloud infrastructure and is reportedly inaccessible to non-U.S. entities. However, a recent Fortune report suggests that these security measures may be insufficient, describing them as "largely cosmetic."

Vigneault's warnings add to the growing scrutiny of TikTok's data practices and the broader implications for user privacy and national security. "These assertions are unsupported by evidence, and the fact is that TikTok has never shared Canadian user data with the Chinese government, nor would we if asked," TikTok spokesperson Danielle Morgan toldThe Verge.



