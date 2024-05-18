U.S. Polo Assn. opens new store in Indiranagar, Bangalore

U.S. Polo Assn., India’s leading casualwear brand of the globally renowned United States Polo Association (USPA), unveiled its new brand store at 100 Ft. Road in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Spread across a retail space of 4168 sq. ft, the brand’s store in Indiranagar located across 2 floors aims to transform the retail landscape for U.S. Polo Assn. in India, inviting customers to be part of the iconic and engaging brand story.

With an authentic connection to the sport of polo, the brand-new retail space boasts modern décor and sport-inspired fashion and accessories that weave shoppers into the brand story all through their shopping experience. The store highlights the authentic, modern, and sporty elements of the brand while showcasing elements of fashion and style, keeping the product at the core focus. The store also features a special wall that embodies the spirit of the sport of polo - classic and cool. The new store is a part of the brand’s growth strategy, which equally focuses on brick-and-mortar, omni-channel, and e-commerce, as well as overall brand marketing through storytelling.

This U.S. Polo Assn. store at 100 Ft. Roadhouses the entire range of product categories that the brand has to offer- USPA Mainline, USPA Sport, Denim & Co., Womenswear, Footwear, Kidswear, Accessories and Innerwear. Polo shirts, denims, shirts, chinos, and t-shirts are just a few of the timeless favourites that are included in the featured collection. This is the second exclusive brand store in India to take the new SS’24 womenswear collection live in-store, which was previously available exclusively online.





Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Suri, CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. India said, “Our new store at Indiranagar isn't just a brick-and-mortar expansion, it's a statement and one-of-a-kind experience for Bangalore customers. It speaks volumes about the prowess of U.S. Polo Assn., a brand as legendary as the sport itself, and its commitment to Indian fans. Bangalore has been a fast-growing market for USPA over the past few years, making it the perfect choice to open more stores. Indiranagar is one of the busiest neighbourhoods in the city. We are working to cater to the ever-evolving fashion preferences of Indian consumers, which are on par with their global counterparts.”





Currently, the brand’s retail footprint in India includes more than 400 brand stores and over 2000 shop-in-shops across 200 cities in India.

