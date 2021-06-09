Srikesh B Lathakar takes charge as Srikakulam Collector

Srikakulam: Srikesh B Lathakar takes charge as Collector for Srikakulam district on Tuesday at Collectorate. He received warm welcome from district officials of various departments and priests of Sun God temple at Arasavalli blessed him by chanting Vedic hymns on the occasion.

After taking the charge as collector, he interacted with the journalists and explained that his priorities are to take up pending irrigation projects works and to improve agriculture and he added that he will regularly monitor the distribution of seed and manure to the farmers.



He added that his next priority is to complete housing scheme for poor in the district. He asked officials of various departments to follow the Covid norms in the district. Superintendent of police (SP) AmithBardhar, joint collectors, K Srinivasulu, RSriramulu Naidu and other officials met the collector as part of protocol and congratulated him.