Srikrishna Devaraya University awards doctorate degree to APPSC member

Anantapur: G V Sudhakar Reddy, member, APPSC, has been awarded Doctorate in Management by the Srikrishna Devaraya University on the topic "A Study on Leadership Traits on Emergence and sustenance of Regional political Parties in India."

It's a novel, unexplored, difficult, challenging topic and rare of its kind on political leadership, says research supervisor Prof Prem Chand Babu.

Dr Reddy opined political leadership has a huge scope and be made part of management courses.

He also added his close observation and over two decades experience in poll management, association and interaction with all levels of political leaders helped him for the research.

