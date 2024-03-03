Srisailam Brahmotsavam continues for third day, deity to appear on Hamsa Vahanam

The Srisailam Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam is being celebrated with grandeur, and one of the highlights of the festival is the Hamsa Vahana service scheduled for the third day on Sunday. Followers of Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swami will participate in a procession on Hamsa Vahanam this evening as part of the Brahmotsavam festivities that commenced on the 1st of this month.

During the initial pooja ceremony, the president of the board of trustees Sri Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and his spouse, executive officer D. Peddiraj and his spouse, board of trustees members Virupakshayaswamy, M. Vijayalakshmi, Mathi Surishetti Madhavilatha, special invitee B. Ramamohan Naidu, and others were present. The Brahmotsavams will continue until the 11th of the month.

Srisailam Temple Executive Officer Peddiraj announced that due to the large influx of devotees, all services and touch darshan in the temple will be canceled. Instead, devotees will be allowed to have a decorative darshan of the Lord to manage the crowd effectively. A significant number of devotees are expected to gather for the Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam ceremonies on the 8th of the month.

Furthermore, Lord Shiva in the form of Mallikarjuna Swami will be made available for touch darshan in installments until the 5th of this month, allowing devotees to have a more personal and intimate experience with the deity during the ongoing Brahmotsavam celebrations.