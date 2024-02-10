Srisailam: Make necessary arrangements for Sivaratri Bhramotsavams

Srisailam(Nandyal district): Nandyal district Collector Dr K Srinivasulu ordered the officials of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam to make strict arrangements for Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

He said none of the devotees that come from faraway places should face any problem.

Along with SP K Raghuveer Reddy, Board of Trustees president Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and EO D Peddiraju, he reviewed the arrangements at a meeting in Srisailam on Friday.

The Collector said the 11-day Brahmotsavam would start from March 1 and continue up to March 11.

The officials should ensure necessary arrangements to the devotees coming from various places across the State and other States also. They were also ordered to arrange safe drinking water, adequate number of queue lines, parking lots, streamlining of traffic, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation and other issues.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) was ordered to set up medical camps at rush places besides qualified doctors and adequate medicines.

Malaria officer was told to do fagging to control mosquitoes menace.

He also ordered a 30 bedded hospital to extend medication round the clock and the DMHO was ordered to depute adequate staff.

Doctors should work in two shifts at the places where it is needed. The Collector told them to keep seven 108 ambulances ready and keep an ambulance at the place from where the devotees come by trekking.

The Collector further said to set up medical camps at 31 places as specified earlier from Brahamanakotkur to Srisailam.

The officials of fisheries department and temple sanitation department were told to arrange deep sea divers, life jackets, boats, arranging of temporary toilets and dressing rooms as devotees are allowed to have holy bath in River Krishnaveni.

Regional managers of transport department told the Collector that they are operating 1,120 fully conditioned buses, 500 from Andhra Pradesh, 450 from Telangana and 170 from Karnataka.

Atmakur Revenue Division Officer was ordered to occupy 35 per cent rooms at private satrams and

ensure no lapses in arranging facilities to VIPs, VVIPs and other officials and staff on duty. Engage adequate numbers of sanitation staff to ensure neat and tidy surroundings. EO D Peddiraju said around 1.10 lakh

devotees are expected to throng the temple on Maha Sivarathri day and

making necessary arrangements accordingly.