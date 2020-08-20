Srisailam project gates lifted as inflow increases amid incessant rains

The Srisailam reservoir was flooded with water due to incessant rains leading to opening of 5 crest gates over a height of 10 feet and releasing water to the Nagarjuna Sagar from the bottom. While the inflow into the project is 4,29,507 cusecs, the outflow is recorded at 1,99,938 cusecs. And on the other hand, the water level at the project is registered at 883.30 feet out of 885 feet capacity. Meanwhile, 206.0996 TMCs of water is stored in the project.

On the other hand, power generation continues at the right and left hydropower plants and authorities expect the floodwaters to rise further as rains continue to fall. In this backdrop, Chief minister Jagan will likely to visit Srisailam on Friday. Following the visit to the Srisailam project, he would discuss over the Pothireddypadu capacity enhancement tender process and Telangana government's objections with the authorities. CM YS Jagan will be directing the officials over the issues to be raised at the Apex Council meeting to be held on August 25.

The central government proposed to hold the Apex Council Meeting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers on August 25 to resolve disputes between both states pertaining to sharing of waters of Krishna and Godavari rivers. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will chair the meeting through a video conference.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR once again expressed anger over the manner in which the Andhra Pradesh government is acting. He advised the authorities to strongly oppose the Rayalaseema excavation project. Welcoming the decision of the Central Government to hold the Apex Council meeting on the 25th of this month, Chief Minister KCR directed the authorities on various issues. At this meeting it was decided to strongly object to the project. CM KCR conducted a review at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday to finalize the strategy to be followed at the Apex Council meeting.