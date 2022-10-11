Srisailam reservoir overflows due to rains, 83,811 cusec water released downstream

Due to the rains in the Krishna river catchment areas for the last few days, the flood flow is continuing in the Srisailam reservoir. By Monday evening, 1,07,853 cusecs of flood water was coming from Jurala and Sunkesula, which led to lifting of three crust gates by ten feet and 83,811 cusecs of water is released downstream. 66,199 cusecs were released to Sagar after power generation at right and left bank stations. 2,750 cusecs were released from the backwater through the Pothireddypadu head regulator and 338 cusecs into the Handri-Neeva Sujala stream.



Currently, the reservoir has a water storage of 213.8824 TMC at a level of 884.70 feet. From Srisailam, 1,46,318 cusecs of flood water flows into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir leading to raise 12 gates by five feet to leave 96,696 cusec of water including 32,967 cusecs used Power generation a total of 1,29,663 cusecs of water is being released downstream.

A total of 16,665 cusecs are being released to right and left canals, flood canals and SLBCs. Sagar Reservoir holds 310.8498 TMCs of water at a level of 589.60 feet. After raising the eight gates of Nagarjuna Sagar tailpond project, 1,21,235 cusecs of water is being released to Pulichintala project.