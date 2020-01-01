Trending :
Srisailam temple earns 3.29 cr through hundi collections

Kurnool: Offerings amounting to Rs 3.29 crore were found in the hundis of Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjun Swami temple in Srisailam in the district when hundi collections were counted on Tuesday. All the hundis in the temple were emptied within 34 days.

Total hundi collections amount to Rs. 3,29,55,836, the temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said. Devotees had also deposited currency notes of foreign countries including Canada dollars 60, UAE Derham 40, Malaysia Ringgits 62 and other currency, the EO added.

