Srisailam temple EO presents silk clothes to Goddess Saraswati 

Kurnool: Srisailam temple executive officer K S Rama Rao presented silk clothes to the Goddess Saraswathi at Kolanu Bharati in Kothapalli mandal on the occasion of auspicious Vasanta Panchami on Tuesday.

A press release from the temple said it is a tradition to present silk clothes to the deity every year on the occasion of Vasanta Panchami. In addition to silk clothes, vermillion, turmeric, bangles, flowers and fruits were also presented to Saraswati ammavaru. Of all gods and goddesses Saraswathi Devi is revered as the Goddess of learning. On this day the children initiate learning seeking blessings of Saraswati, said the EO.

Main priests of the temple Vaeerabhadra Swamy, Siva Prasad Swamy, M Sathyanarayana Sharma, Hari Das and others participated.