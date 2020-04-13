Srisailam temple introduces Paroksha Seva system

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple authority has introduced "Srisailam Paroksha Seva" to the devotees on the name of Sri Swamy Amma varla Parosha Arjitha Seva.



The Paroksha Seva will be available to the devotees from Monday onwards. The devotees, who could not personally visit Srisailam temple for organising direct Arjitha sevas, could be organised indirectly (parokshanga) through online payment. The devotees have to pay Rs.1,116 to every Arjitha Seva.

At the Paroksha Seva, Ganapathi Homam, Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam, Mritunjaya Homam, Subramanyeshwara Kalyanam and Sri Bharamarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy amma varla kalyanam have been facilitated to organise. The devotees need to pay the amount through temple website – www.srisailamonline.com besides by scanning QR code the devotees can also do payment through google pay, phone pay, bhim and paytym.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao said the devotees are also facilitated to view the sevas through Youtube. Those aspire to know more about the information about Paroksha Seva and other things can ring the temple call center on 8333901351,/52/53/54/55/56.

He further said after the launch of Paroksha Seva programme, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy was the first devotee, who made online payment for Paroksha Seva. He has performed Ganapthi Homam and also viewed the online transmission through Youtube, stated the Executive Officer.